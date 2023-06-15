Pliant Microcom 900xr Wireless Headset Debuts at InfoComm 2023

Orlando, FL (June 14, 2023)—Pliant Technologies has introduced its new MicroCom 900XR Wireless Headset at InfoComm 2023.

The new headset is available in single-ear and dual-ear configurations featuring an internal antenna and field swappable batteries with a run time of14 hours on the dual-ear headset and seven hours on the single-ear headset. A lightweight and adjustable design allows for all-day wear and the headsets collapse for storage and travel when the production or project is complete.

The MicroCom 900XR Wireless Headset exhibits the same performance and functionality as the MicroCom 900XR beltpack but is engineered to fit into the SmartBoom PRO headset ear cup. Its all-in-one design features an OLED display, two intercom channels with a dual listen option, and support for up to 10 full-duplex users, including unlimited listen-only and shared users.

Also available with the new MicroCom XR Wireless headset is a Drop-in-Charger [PBT-HSXRC-66] for an all-in-one style headset. Up to six individual headsets (single or dual) can be put on the charger without having to remove their battery or plug in a USB charging cord to the headset itself. Users can also drop in up to six additional batteries (sold separately) for simultaneous wireless headset and spare battery charging capabilities.