PreSonus Dives into Remote Mixing with Metro

Hollywood, CA (November 1, 2023)—PreSonus has unveiled Metro, a new live remote mixing solution for StudioLive Series III digital mixers, included as part of Universal Control 4.2. Put to use, the feature will allow one to use the desks remotely via the internet for a variety of uses, from broadcast mixes to long-distance troubleshooting.

Released as a free new feature in Universal Control, Metro allows users to delve ito remote audio control and monitoring via a secure, peer-to-peer internet connection, resulting in distance, real-time collaboration. In addition to remote control, musicians and audio engineers can remotely monitor both the main mix and the solo bus from a StudioLive mixer in near real-time using their local audio device. Metro’s low-latency audio enables instant feedback as if everyone involved were physically present in the same space.

Once users have created a free MyPreSonus account, they can launch the Metro Workspace and invite other users to connect remotely. After a connection has been established, the remote user is given free rein to control the StudioLive Series III mixer that is connected to the host’s computer via either USB or network. While remotely controlling the mixer, users will be able to configure their audio device to not only mix, but also to monitor the audio with playback as well. From there the capabilities are endless—all from the comfort of a personal home office or studio.