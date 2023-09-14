PreSonus Launches Eris Monitors

Hollywood, CA (September 14, 2023)—PreSonus has introduced its new Eris monitors line, aiming at three different levels of end users with products in individual tiers—Essential, Studio and Pro.

At the pro level are the appropriately named the Eris Pro Series monitors ($399.99-499.99 USD). Available end of September 2023, the line’s flagship monitors are Atmos-ready and feature a coaxial design. Provisions for wall and ceiling mounts aid stereo or surround system integration. The Pro tier also includes a Eris Pro subwoofer tuned to complement any of the Eris Pro or Studio speakers. PreSonus Eris Pro models include the Eris Pro 6, Eris Pro 8 and Eris Pro Sub 10.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the entry-level offering with the Essential Series ($99.99-$249.99 USD), intended for casual listeners and recording musicians. Most models available in the first tier offer Bluetooth functionality, on-board tuning and headphone outputs. Specially designed to complement the voicing and frequency response of Eris and Eris Studio-series, the Eris Sub 8BT drops down to 30 Hz. PreSonus Eris models include Eris 3.5, Eris 3.5 BT, Eris 4.5 BT, Eris 5 BT and Eris Sub 8 BT.

In between the levels is the Eris Studio series, ($149.99-$249.99 USD), positioned as a step up for DIY producers and musicians. Models range from the Studio 4 for compact working spaces to the Studio 8, for users looking for more volume and power. The Studio series features a custom-tuned EBM waveguide. PreSonus Eris Studio models include Eris Studio 4, Eris Studio 5 and Eris Studio 8.