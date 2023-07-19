PreSonus Rebrands Sphere Subscription Model as Studio One+

Hollywood, CA (July 18, 2023)—PreSonus has rebranded its music software ecosystem, PreSonus Sphere, as the newly revamped Studio One+. The new edition will include access to an always up-to-date version of the company’s flagship DAW, Studio One Professional, as well as a library of loops, audio tools and more.

In addition to Studio One, Notion, and every plug-in and extension made by the company, users also have access to an online portal with masterclasses, collaborative digital tools, and a PreSonus online community. In addition, every month there will be exclusive content at no additional fees. Studio One will also remain available for purchase via a perpetual license.

With the new centralized approach, users will have access to the latest updates of Studio One 6.2 and Notion Mobile 3.2, which include new features sourced directly from user requests. The updates are intended to put an emphasis on improved workflow and performance.

“Our goal behind the rebrand was to streamline the PreSonus journey for our users by giving them access to everything they need and more,” said Arnd Kaiser, General Manager, Software at PreSonus. “We used requests for new features and updates that came directly from our consumers and the resulting pieces of software are uniquely optimized for the user experience. Studio One+ is far more than a DAW, it’s an extension of the creative process entirely. We look forward to hearing testimonials from our community!”