PreSonus Launches Trio of StudioLive SE Rack Mixers

Intended for use both in live and recording settings, PreSonus’ new StudioLive SE rack mixers hit different price points and needs.

New York, NY (March 24, 2026)—PreSonus has introduced a trio of new mixers with its new StudioLive SE Rack Mixer line. The models will be available in three models: SE 16R, 24R and 32R tailored to musicians’ workflow and input capacity.

Designed to fit into a one or two-space rack, StudioLive SE rack mixers feature Milan‑certified networking and studio effects models powered by FLEX Processing, and every input and bus includes access to vintage‑style EQs and compressors powered by the PreSonus FLEX DSP Engine.

Housed in a 1U rack unit, the StudioLive SE 16R ($999.99) offers 16 recallable XMAX-R mic preamps and FLEX DSP Fat Channel processing, as well as a half-dozen FlexMixes, two dedicated FX mixes and six DCAs.

Expanding that offering, the StudioLive SE 24R Digital Rack Mixer ($1,299.99) uses two rack spaces to provide 24 XMAX-R preamps and 16 FlexMixes, plus 4 subgroups, 4 dedicated FX mixes and 24 DCAs.

Topping off the series, the StudioLive SE 32R Digital Rack Mixer ($1,599.99) is a 40-channel rack mixer with 32 onboard XMAX-R recallable preamps, 16 FlexMixes, 4 subgroups, 4 FX mixes, and 24 DCAs multitrack USB plus stereo SD recording.

The mixers also come with a software suite that includes integrated Capture live multitracking and virtual soundcheck software; Universal Control and QMix‑UC, which provides wireless control for engineers and performers from any mobile device; and a perpetual license for the Fender Studio Pro DAW.