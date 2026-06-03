Greg Mackie, Peter Watts Return with Two New Mixers

Pro audio veterans Greg Mackie and Peter Watts have teamed up to create M&W Pro Audio’s D24 and D32 Digital Mixers.

Seattle, WA (June 3, 2026)—Pro audio veterans Greg Mackie and Peter Watts have teamed up for M&W Pro Audio’s latest live sound products: the D24 and D32 Digital Mixers, designed for houses of worship, auditoriums, conferences, events and more.

The mixers each take their name from the number of onboard Lyric shielded mic/line preamps, designed by Watts. Centered around large touchscreens, both mixers feature digital fader strip displays that highlight 10 different channel parameters. The D24 provides 13 70mm touch-sensitive electronic faders, while the D32 sports 17 100mm touch-sensitive electronic faders.

Both mixers let the user create custom screens with just the faders being used. Additionally, both mixers offer an integrated subwoofer crossover with selectable slope and roll-off. In all, each mixer offers over 100 unique screens, accessed via an intuitive interface. Users can color-code faders and the Main left and right faders are visible on all screens.

Pop-ups provide access to adjust Input Gain, Low Cut, Polarity, Headphone level, fader color-coding, fader groups and more without leaving the home mixing screen. Providing additional control for users, each mixer includes a 12-function foot pedal; the D32 also has a detachable stage box.

A 10-channel “Simple mixer” mode is provided for less-technical users like church volunteers, conference operators and others. Browser-based tablet mixing is also available, so no additional software or apps are required. Aiding new users, the mixers each sport an onboard, illustrated manual for quick reference and training.

The mixers are expected to ship this fall, and will be on display at InfoComm in Las Vegas at booth N6464.