Allen & Heath Launches Six Qu Mixers

New York, NY (June 2, 2025)—Allen & Heath has introduced a half-dozen new mixers with the launch of its new Qu Series. The new series is designed to offer a unified platform with identical features offered on each model, such as 96kHz FPGA and DEEP Processing capabilities, and there are additionally Dante options and various workflow and hardware updates.

While there are three frame sizes for the various consoles, each of the new Qu mixers offer 38 inputs (32 mono/linkable, 3 stereo), a dozen mixes, 4 matrix, 6 FX engines with dedicated stereo returns, an an SLink port for connection to the Everything I/O ecosystem of remote expanders. All models feature a 32×32 USB-C audio interface for DAW recording, 32-channel multitrack support via SD card, and stereo recording and playback through the USB-A port.

Each model is available with integrated Dante connectivity (designated with a D in the model name) or without. Accordingly, the Qu-5 and Qu-5D feature 17 faders, 16 XLR inputs and 12 XLR outputs, while the Qu-6 and Qu-6D offer that to 25 faders, 24 XLR inputs and 16 XLR outputs, and the Qu-7 and Qu-7D provide 33 faders, 32 XLR inputs and 20 XLR outputs. The three Dante variants include an integrated 16×16 48/96 kHz Dante interface.

Within the Qu series UI, there are four custom fader layers, more assignable SoftKeys, and the option of flexible routing in addition to traditional Qu 1:1 channel patching. The user interface has been refreshed, aiming to speed workflows and navigation. Meanwhile, inside the desks are updated mic preamps and 96kHz converters. Every channel now includes a display and a chromatic meter for quick visual feedback, and the new touchscreen is said to provide improved clarity and responsiveness.

While the new desks are just out, work is already underway on the upcoming V1.1 firmware update, which will provide users with optional add-ons from the flagship dLive series, including emulations of various studio compressors and preamps. In addition, Qu now features the Feedback and Gain Assistants from the CQ series to aid setup and soundcheck.