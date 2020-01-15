Product of the Week: NEXO P+ Series P8 and P10 Point-Source Loudspeakers

NEXO is starting 2020 by expanding its P+ Series of point-source loudspeakers with the addition of the P8 and P10. Both models are designed for high performance-to-size ratio, precise pattern control, and incorporate some of the features employed in the first NEXO P+ Series offering, the P12.

As their names imply, the P8 and P10 utilize 8- and 10-inch LF transducers, respectively. The P8 features an 8-inch coaxial LF driver with a 1.5-inch HF driver, while the P10 uses a 10-inch coaxial Neodymium LF driver with a 1.7-inch HF driver. Standard dispersion pattern for both models is 100×100 degrees. NEXO’s quick-release Magnelis steel grille can be removed easily from the front panel, allowing the horn to be quickly swapped out for a 110×60 replacement.

Both coaxial drivers are custom-designed with special attention paid to the LF transducer cooling system, ensuring high levels of power handling. Specs for the P8 include a frequency response of 66 Hz to 20 kHz and a peak output of 129dB SPL. Frequency response of the P10 is spec’d at 63 Hz to 20 kHz with a peak output of 136dB SPL.

The P8 and P10 are available in touring and installation versions, with applications including DJ systems, wedge monitors, sidefills, corporate events and installs. The touring versions feature two large handles, each of which holds a 35mm pole stand socket and a Speakon jack for discreet connection when used on a pole stand or as a wedge monitor.

The P10 measures approximately 19.5 x 15 x 11 inches and weighs 33 pounds; the P8 is a compact 16.6 x 11 x 10 inches and weighs 26 pounds. Cabinets are constructed from 15 mm custom-made, curved plywood with poplar veneer for the interior layers and birch on the outside. Exterior finishes are black or white scratch-resistant paint designed to withstand severe climate conditions, as well as the rigors of stage monitor use. TUV and IP54 certification are provided for the installation versions of both cabinets.

