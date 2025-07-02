Fulcrum Acoustic CC Series Array System—A Mix Product of the Week

New from Fulcrum Acoustic is the CC Series, a compact, constant-curvature array system.

New York, NY (July 1, 2025)—New from Fulcrum Acoustic is the CC Series, a compact, constant-curvature array system featuring the manufacturer’s Passive Cardioid Technology. Consisting of two full-range loudspeakers and a companion subwoofer, the CC Series supports single-cabinet use or constant-curvature array applications that can be deployed vertically or horizontally in 30- or 15-degree increments.

CC Series offerings include three new products: the CC230, CC215 and CCS18.

The CC230 and CC215 Subcardioid Constant Curvature Loudspeakers are two-way passive designs featuring a 12-inch neodymium LF driver with a 3-inch voice coil, and a 3-inch neodymium HF driver with a titanium diaphragm. The CC230 and CC215 employ Passive Cardioid technology that reduces LF radiation to the rear of the array while using a single channel of amplification.

Dispersion patterns are 100×30 degrees for the CC230, and 100×15 degrees for the CC215.

The CCS18 18-inch Subcardioid Subwoofer employs a single 18-inch woofer with a 4.5-inch voice coil and a neodymium magnet structure. It was designed to complement the CC230 and CC215, with the same profile and rigging hardware for easy array integration. The CCS18 also features Fulcrum’s Passive Cardioid Technology for control of low-frequency energy while utilizing a single amplifier channel.

Fulcrum Acoustic’s Medusa Waveformer ensures that CCS18, CC215 and CC230 cabinets function as a single source, providing uniform sound distribution and consistent response across the coverage area. Lightweight construction, fixed angles, and multiple rigging options support fast, efficient deployment in a wide range of applications.