Celestion PULSE XL Bass Guitar Loudspeakers — A Mix Product of the Week

At NAMM a few weeks ago, Celestion debuted the PULSE XL Series of loudspeakers intended for use in bass guitar amplification.

New York, NY (February 14, 2024)—Celebrating its 100th Anniversary at NAMM a few weeks ago, Celestion debuted the PULSE XL Series of loudspeakers intended for use in bass guitar amplification. The series consists of three models: the PULSE XL 10.20 (10-inch driver), PULSE XL 12.20 (12-inch driver) and PULSE XL 15.25 (15-inch driver).

All models feature ferrite magnets, 8Ω nominal impedance, and copper voice coils employing a heat-resistant, polyimide former. The cellulose speaker cones feature a triple-rolled, cloth-sealed surround. PULSE XL loudspeakers offer bass players a slightly more aggressive voicing than the PULSE series of loudspeakers.

Specs for the individual drivers include PULSE XL 10.20: 400W power handling, 92 dB sensitivity, 2-inch voice-coil, and frequency response 40 to 2,200 Hz; PULSE XL 12.20: 500W power handling, 94 dB sensitivity, 2-inch voice-coil, and frequency response 35 to 2200 Hz; PULSE XL 15.25: 700W power handling, 97 dB sensitivity, 2.5-inch voice-coil, and frequency response 35 to 2,100 Hz.

All three speakers provide eight mounting holes and are designed for use in single, paired or 4x configurations.

PULSE XL models are available now at the following MSRPs: PULSE XL 10.20, $99, PULSE XL 12.20, $109, and PULSE XL 15.25, $149.