JBL Surprise-Launches Flagship 4369 Studio Monitor

Tokyo, Japan (October 23, 2025)—Looking to straddle the line between being a solid piece of studio gear and an audiophile object of lust, Harman has surprise-introduced the JBL 4369 Studio Monitor debuts this week at the Tokyo International Audio Show.

As the new flagship in the JBL Studio Monitor Series, the 2-way floor-standing loudspeaker aims to build on the legacy of the JBL 4367, employing a variety of acoustic and design upgrades purpose-built for the new monitor, such as upgraded driver technologies, a refined cabinet design and a next-generation crossover network.

The JBL 4369 centers around a newly developed 15-inch (2219Nd-1) Differential Drive woofer, featuring dual three-inch voice coils and neodymium motor structure. The patented design incorporates a ribbed pure pulp cone, copper cap/Faraday rings, dual opposing spiders and a rigid cast aluminum frame.

Upper-mid and high frequencies are handled by JBL’s patented D2830B annular ring compression driver. Featuring dual three-inch diaphragms and neodymium motor structures, it is integrated with a Sonoglass High-Definition Imaging horn. Together, the drivers form a two-way system that aims to faithfully reproduce every nuance of the source material.

The new studio monitor also employs JBL’s MultiCap crossover network design, using DC-biased capacitors to increase dynamics, while dual front-firing tuned ports optimize bass response, and IsoAcoustics Stage 1 isolator feet provide decoupling from floor vibrations.

The cabinet, constructed of one-inch MDF, features a dual-layer front baffle and is offered in walnut with classic blue grille, or Black Walnut with a matching classic black grille.

The JBL 4369 Studio Monitor will be available globally in Q1 2026; no pricing has been announced.