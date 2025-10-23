Your browser is out-of-date!

JBL Surprise-Launches Flagship 4369 Studio Monitor

Harman has surprise-introduced the JBL 4369 Studio Monitor debuts this week at the Tokyo International Audio Show.

By Mix Staff

JBL’s Flagship 4369 Studio Monitor
JBL’s Flagship 4369 Studio Monitor.

Tokyo, Japan (October 23, 2025)—Looking to straddle the line between being a solid piece of studio gear and an audiophile object of lust, Harman has surprise-introduced the JBL 4369 Studio Monitor debuts this week at the Tokyo International Audio Show.

As the new flagship in the JBL Studio Monitor Series, the 2-way floor-standing loudspeaker aims to build on the legacy of the JBL 4367, employing a variety of acoustic and design upgrades purpose-built for the new monitor, such as upgraded driver technologies, a refined cabinet design and a next-generation crossover network.

The JBL 4369 centers around a newly developed 15-inch (2219Nd-1) Differential Drive woofer, featuring dual three-inch voice coils and neodymium motor structure. The patented design incorporates a ribbed pure pulp cone, copper cap/Faraday rings, dual opposing spiders and a rigid cast aluminum frame.

Upper-mid and high frequencies are handled by JBL’s patented D2830B annular ring compression driver. Featuring dual three-inch diaphragms and neodymium motor structures, it is integrated with a Sonoglass High-Definition Imaging horn. Together, the drivers form a two-way system that aims to faithfully reproduce every nuance of the source material.

The new studio monitor also employs JBL’s MultiCap crossover network design, using DC-biased capacitors to increase dynamics, while dual front-firing tuned ports optimize bass response, and IsoAcoustics Stage 1 isolator feet provide decoupling from floor vibrations.

The cabinet, constructed of one-inch MDF, features a dual-layer front baffle and is offered in walnut with classic blue grille, or Black Walnut with a matching classic black grille.

The JBL 4369 Studio Monitor will be available globally in Q1 2026; no pricing has been announced.

