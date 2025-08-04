Palmer Launches Monicon Analog Monitor Controllers

German pro-audio brand Palmer has introduced its new line of analog studio monitor controllers, the Monicon series.

Neu-Anspach, Germany (August 4, 2025)—German pro-audio brand Palmer—part of Adam Hall Group—has introduced its new line of analog studio monitor controllers, the Monicon series. Taking its cue from the Monicon XL model—already on the market—the new line offers three more models to choose from, variously named the Monicon S, M and L.

The four models are all based around analog signal routing, and have all been developed from scratch, providing users with a comfortable feel, practical functions and a latency-free signal path. The new Monicon models are each available in two versions, with the options of black or silver side panels.

As the smallest model, the Monicon S is a compact, passive volume control with RCA connections, large volume knob and mono switch. Providing a more advanced selection of features, the Monicon M additionally provides dedicated mono, dim and mute switches, flexible inputs and outputs (XLR/TRS combo or 3.5 mm jack) and a larger housing.

Closing out the new models, the Monicon L is an active/passive studio controller with three stereo inputs (including Bluetooth stereo streaming with independent volume control), two stereo outputs and an additional mono/sub output. A separate headphone output with its own volume control, input/output selector switch with status LEDs and PFL function are also onboard.

The new models join the existiing Monicon XL, which sports talkback, a large LED VU meter, three monitor outputs and two headphone outputs with separate volume control.