Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2024, Part 2

Anaheim, CA (January 29, 2024)—The annual NAMM Show, held January 25-28 in Anaheim, was a hit, once again bringing the industry together to network, see the latest and greatest advancements in audio and MI and generally celebrate the year ahead. Seen by many as a ‘make or break’ year following the pandemic and two years of NAMM Shows held at other times of the year, this edition found the venerable convention largely back to form, particularly in the Pro Audio building, where exhibitors we spoke to unanimously said it beat their expectations and that it was getting very close to pre-pandemic levels in terms of activity and results. DON’T PASS UP PART 1 OF WHAT WE SAW AT THE SHOW!

Here’s just some of what we saw around the show: