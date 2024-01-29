Your browser is out-of-date!

Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2024, Part 2

The annual NAMM Show, held January 25-28 in Anaheim, was a hit; here's just some of what we saw on the show floor.

By Clive Young

The NAMM Show 2024 was not only a return to its January timeslot, but a return to form as well. Photo: Future.
Anaheim, CA (January 29, 2024)—The annual NAMM Show, held January 25-28 in Anaheim, was a hit, once again bringing the industry together to network, see the latest and greatest advancements in audio and MI and generally celebrate the year ahead. Seen by many as a ‘make or break’ year following the pandemic and two years of NAMM Shows held at other times of the year, this edition found the venerable convention largely back to form, particularly in the Pro Audio building, where exhibitors we spoke to unanimously said it beat their expectations and that it was getting very close to pre-pandemic levels in terms of activity and results. DON’T PASS UP PART 1 OF WHAT WE SAW AT THE SHOW!

Here’s just some of what we saw around the show:

Ross Gilbert of Solid State Logic demonstrates the new 360 Link plug-in, which allows any plug-in to be controlled by SSL's UC-1 controller.
Radial's upcoming Nuance Select premium monitor controller offers ultra-low noise and a clean signal path for switching between two audio sources and two sets of powered speakers.
Introduced last summer but making its NAMM debut was Yamaha's new DM7 series digital console, intended for everything from live events to broadcasting, streaming and more.
Solodome has brought those egg-shaped audio chairs of the 1970s into the modern era with immersive audio, bluetooth connectivity and more intriguing features.
Hum Audio Devices' N-Trophy Analog console garnered a lot of attention on the show floor.
The Rupert Neve Designs book is always full of gear that you want to get your hands on.
Yamaha presented Lindsay Sterling on the Grand Plaza Stage.
Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

