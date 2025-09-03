REDI Acoustics Debuts Online Tools

REDI Acoustics has launched its ROCS and ATC acoustics optimization tools as web apps on the company’s website.

New York, NY (September 2, 2025)—REDI Acoustics has launched its ROCS and ATC acoustics optimization tools as web apps on the company’s website.

“We’ve always seen our role in the industry as being educators,” REDI Acoustics co-founder PK Pandey explains. “The pursuit of acoustics research and the development of our NIRO, TORA, ROCS and ATC toolsets have allowed us to share what we know with the industry and clear up myths and misconceptions around what is required for an optimized approach. These web apps put the tools to solve these basic problems in acoustics and room design in the hands of anyone, enabling them to get the most, sonically, out of any cuboid room they can imagine.”

ROCS is a suite of measurement and prediction tools designed to determine the optimal speaker and listening position of any cuboid space. It is intended for use optimizing room dimensions along with speaker and listening positions, improving low-frequency response and minimizing spatial variation. The app features room modes analysis, 3D low-frequency pressure field visualization and detailed early reflection analysis with 3D reflection paths.

ATC is a customizable library designed for creating bespoke, scientifically precise acoustic treatments for any project. The app supports porous absorbers, perforated and slotted panels, membrane absorbers and low-frequency resonators and offers full frequency analysis from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. It predicts absorption coefficients and surface impedance in real-time and enables users to build multilayer treatments and instantly see their performance curves.

Available by subscription, ATC costs $9.99/month. ROCS + ATC is $99.90/month, $269.90/three months or $999.90/year.