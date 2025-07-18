GIK Acoustics’ PIB V2 Upgrades Portable Isolation Booth

Atlanta, GA (July 18, 2025)—As the amount of recording outside studios only increases, so does the need for portable isolation solutions. With that in mind, GIK Acoustics has introduced its new PIB V2, upgrading its existing portable isolation booth product (hence PIB). Available as a singular unit or in a PIB Pack bundle, the PIB V2 is intended to be an all-in-one, modular solution for vocal recording, podcasts and voiceover work.

Updating the original product, the new PIB V2 is said to offer improved acoustic isolation and better durability, plus its designed to be more mobile. The unit is designed to absorb sound across the spectrum, in an effort to minimize room reflections and external noise.

The new panels include upgraded hinges, strong clasps and recessed front plates. It sports a foldable, freestanding design created with the aim of quick setup, teardown and storage, so that it will fit into a variety of environments from homes and classrooms to professional recording facilities.

Unfolded, the PIB V2 is 108cm wide (each panel is 54cm) and 200cm tall, while when folded up for storage, it still measures 108cm wide, but is then 114cm tall. The unit’s weight is 20 kg, and it’s available in straightforward Camira Cara Black fabric with beech wood veneer panel, but can be customized with other Camira Cara or Camira Lucia fabrics upon request.

The bundled version—the PIB Pack, comprised of two PIB V2 units with a specially designed ceiling panel—creates a larger portable sound booth. The extra space allows for multiple performers, larger acoustic instruments and room for advanced stereo mic techniques. Fully assembled, the PIB Pack measures 110cm wide, 55cm deep, 200cm tall.

Both versions are currently available, with the PIB V2 starting at $599 while the PIB Pack runs $999.