RF Venue Unveils RF Explorer Pro Touchscreen Spectrum Analyzer

Walpole, MA (October 3, 2023)—RF Explorer has introduced the new RF Explorer Pro, a touchscreen RF spectrum analyzer configured for wireless microphone and IEM users, to be distributed by RF Venue.

Sporting an integrated 6 GHz Spectrum Analyzer as well as Frequency Coordination and WiFi Analysis tools, the unit allows users to maximize the performance of wireless microphone and in-ear monitor systems in a venue, via an intuitive touchscreen.

When connected to a local network using a VNC viewer compatible across PC, macOS, Android, and iOS devices, the unit can be fully remote controlled to monitor, manage, and capture spectrum data. The CPU in the RF Explorer Pro enables frequency coordination calculations, real-time interference monitoring, and intermodulation analysis. Advanced data display modes such as Waterfall 2D and 3D views are presented on an 8-inch touchscreen. Built-in memory automatically records, saves and replays spectrum data scans with a video-style playback slider. Users can export captured CSV data to a USB drive for use in other software applications such as RF Venue’s online Wireless System Builder, Shure Wireless Workbench, Audio-Technica Wireless Manager, Sennheiser Wireless System Manager, Excel and more.

The RF Explorer Pro features a set of inputs and outputs including USB-C for power and USB 3.0 for data export and network connection. To aid in system configuration, coverage range testing, and to enhance real time monitoring during an event, a mini-HDMI output allows connection to an external display. The analyzer also offers continuous system monitoring and alerts based on configurable limit parameters. Internal 4500mAh lithium ion batteries provide 3.5 to 5 hours of operation from a full charge via the USB-C port. RF Explorer Pro can be remote controlled over any network connection by connecting an Ethernet adapter via USB.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with RF Venue for the distribution of RF Explorer Pro,” says Ariel Rocholl, Chief Executive Officer for RF Explorer. “With a solid decade of collaboration behind us, we are confident in their ability to offer unmatched solutions and deliver impeccable support to both distributors and end users.”

The device is available RF Venue with an MSRP of $1,399.