Roland RE-201 Space Echo Plug-In—A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (July 11, 2024)—Although tape echo plug-ins inspired by the Roland Space Echo are common, Roland itself has never released a plug-in version of its classic processor—until now. Its new RE-201 Space Echo (VST 3.7, AU, AAX) is initially available only to Roland Cloud Ultimate subscribers under its Ultimate Early Access program, but it will be released more widely in about a month.

Roland carefully analyzed several vintage RE-201 hardware units during the plug-in’s development to recreate the original unit’s multi-head tape echo and spring reverb effects.

“Our engineers have fully reproduced everything contributing to the RE-201’s immortal character,” Roland says on its website, “including the tape path, record/playback mechanism, motor variations, preamp coloration, tape age, and more.”

The plug-in includes all of the original controls, including knobs for Mode Selector, Bass, Treble, Reverb Volume, Repeat Rate, Intensity and Echo Volume, Mic Volume, From P.A. Volume and Instrument Volume. It also offers a recreation of the green and red VU meter, and switches for H-M-L Output, Echo-Normal and On/Off Power.

According to Roland, the plug-in reacts to real-time adjustment of the onboard controls similarly to the hardware, allowing users to create wild, runaway effects on the fly.

One difference between any hardware effect and a digitally modeled emulation is that the former’s sound depends on its age and condition. Because the RE-201 used analog tape to create its echo effects, sonic variations often developed over time, especially as the tape inside aged and became worn.

To help recreate that sonic variability in the plug-in version, Roland’s engineers included adjustments for changing the virtual unit’s “physical condition.” You can digitally alter factors such as age, tape wow and flutter and motor torque.

Roland added several other extended parameters to the plug-in that are only possible in a digital environment. These include a stereo mode, six tape-speed LFO shapes that can be adjusted via rate and depth controls, and tempo sync.

The RE-201 plug-in includes over 50 presets comprising channel insert and effect return versions. These provide multiple sonic options and starting points for adding vintage tape echo and spring reverb effects to virtually any source.

You can check out the RE-201 plug-in for 30 days with a free Roland Cloud Ultimate trial membership. Find out more on the Roland Cloud website.