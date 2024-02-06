beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X Ltd. Ed. Headphones Debut

Heilbronn, Germany (February 6, 2024)—beyerdynamic is turning 100, so to mark the occasion, the company has launched a limited-edition version of the venerable DT 770 PRO headphones, outfitting the model with the Stellar.45 driver system’s flexibility and a detachable cable. The DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition is aimed at studio professionals, artists, filmmakers, producers and other creative industry pros.

The headphones feature a detachable Mini-XLR cable so users can move freely while working. A recess in the headband padding also protects the pressure-sensitive fontanelle, allowing one to wear the headphones for extended periods. The Limited Edition comes with ultra-soft gray velour earpads, a 3m Mini-XLR to 3.5mm jack cable, a 3.5mm to 6.3mm jack adapter, a drawstring bag and an anniversary booklet with visual assets and information about beyerdynamic’s history.

In 1985, beyerdynamic first introduced its DT 770 PRO and DT 990 PRO studio headphones for professional musicians, producers and recording studios globally. Then, in 2021, the company unveiled the PRO X series. As beyerdynamic is celebrating its 100th anniversary, the new headphones’ headband sports a limited-edition anniversary emblem hot-stamped in silver with the beyerdynamic logo.

The headphones are available in limited quantities for pre-order at Guitar Center and Sweetwater for $199. Additional availability will be announced later this year.