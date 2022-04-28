Sennheiser XS Wireless In-Ear Monitor System Launched

Wedemark, Germany (April 26, 2022)—Sennheiser has introduced its new XS Wireless IEM system, aimed at emerging musicians. XSW IEM it intended to be something of a starter set, designed with a focus on providing simple, professional UHF range personal monitoring.

The Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM system uses the UHF band, with aligned and pre-calculated frequency presets to get musicians started; transmission frequencies can also be selected manually. Backlit displays on both the receiver bodypack and the rack-mount transmitter provide information readily, and the system offers a limiter to protect users’ hearing, as well as a high-frequency boost to increase detail and intelligibility.

Users can opt for a mono mix (one mix, and the pan control adjusts the volume for the left and right ear) or a stereo mix. The latter provides two options: With Focus mode switched off, the pan control will change the left/right volume; with Focus mode switched on, it will determine which of the two input signals will be heard louder, creating a personal mono mix tailored to the musician’s needs.

XSW IEM includes a stereo bodypack receiver with in-ears and batteries, and a stereo transmitter with antenna, rack-mount kit and a power supply with various country adapters. The system is available in five UHF frequency ranges which are aligned with the XSW family of wireless microphones and instrument transmitters

XSW IEM retails at $599 (MSRP); additional receivers and transmitters are 349 (MSRP) each.