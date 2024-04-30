Shure Launches Nexadyne Dynamic Vocal Mics

Shure has unveiled a new vocal microphone technology aimed at live sound, with the introduction of its new Nexadyne dynamic vocal mic line.

Niles, IL (April 30, 2024)—Shure has unveiled a new vocal microphone technology aimed at live sound, with the introduction of its new Nexadyne dynamic vocal mic line.

The new series, based around vocal XLR microphones and wireless capsules, introduces the company’s new, patented Revonic dual transducer technology, which uses two closely matched transducers simultaneously in order to reportedly reduce handling noise and vibrations.

The Revonic technology is also said to provide improved polar pattern consistency and aid engineers in maximizing specific frequencies. According to Shure, this results in a stronger output/clearer source signal than traditional single transducer designs, while subsequently removing the need for a traditional pneumatic shock mount.

Nexadyne dynamic vocal XLR microphones (available in black) and wireless capsules (available in black and nickel) are available for $299 U.S. in both cardioid (NXN8/C) and supercardioid (NXN8/S) polar patterns. Starting this summer, Axient Digital, ULX-D, QLX-D, and SLX-D wirelss systems will be available bundled with Nexadyne capsules as well.

“Nexadyne is the next chapter of Shure’s storied history as the leader and innovator in dynamic microphone technology,” shared Nick Wood, Senior Director, Professional Audio Products, at Shure. “With built-in acoustic signal processing, the Nexadyne platform ushers in a new era of modern live performance that engineers and vocalists can trust on stage night after night.”