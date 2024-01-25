Shure Axient Digital ADX3 Plug-On Transmitter Debuts at NAMM

Anaheim, CA (January 25, 2024)—At the NAMM Show 2024, Shure has expanded its flagship Axient Digital Wireless System by launching the new Axient Digital ADX3 plug-on transmitter, adapting the feature set and specs of the Axient line to answer the needs of broadcast TV and location sound pros capturing audio in the field.

Attaching the plug-on transmitter onto any XLR-terminated microphone essentially turns the mic into an Axient Digital ADX Series wireless microphone. It also allows real-time control of all transmitter parameters, including interference avoidance, due via Shure’s proprietary ShowLink technology, which controls the ADX3 over a separate 2.4GHz diversity wireless connection.

The ADX3 features an environmentally resistant metal construction and centers around an OLED display. The transmitter makes use of a locking mechanism meant to keep a wobble-free connection. The transmitter offers a variety of modulation modes, including High Density, which can increase a maximum system channel count, or run ADX3 in standard mode for low latency coverage. The transmitter also features automatic input staging and equips users with AES 256-bit encryption for secure transmission. The unit offers a line-of-sight operating range of 300 feet (100 meters).

The ADX3 ships with two SB900 lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, with each battery reportedly providing up to six and a half hours of continuous use, metering, and zero memory effect. The SB900 battery can be charged over a USB-C port. Alternatively, the transmitter can be powered externally via USB-C or by two AA batteries.

The new ADX3 is shipping for $1,399 (US). The package includes the plug-on transmitter, two SB900 batteries, USB-A to USB-C cable, belt clip/pouch, and a zippered bag for storage.