Shure Launches SM4 Home Recording Microphone

Chicago, IL (August 20, 2024)—Eyeing project and at-home recordists, Shure released the SM4 Home Recording Microphone today. The large-diaphragm condenser microphone is intended for capturing vocals and instruments, and while priced in the content creation realm, is intended for more varied and intensive use.

The SM4 centers around a brass, one-inch, dual-diaphragm capsule and a patent-pending RF shielding system, used to improve the mic’s results even in the hands of newer users. By providing multiple layers of plosive protection and integrated components, the dual-diaphragm capsule reduces popping noises and keeps sound quality consistent with reduced proximity effect.

Given that the mic will often be used in a home setting near computers, Wi-Fi routers and the like, the SM4 also sports a patent-pending Interference Shielding Technology, used to prevent unwanted RF interference noise from wireless devices like smartphones and laptops. Able to handle high SPLs, with a max of 140 dB, the mic will be able to take whatever loud sources dish out, even while it offers users a relatively large ‘sweet spot’ to sing or play in.

The mic comes both on its own, with an included bag and clamp for $199 US, and as a larger bundle—the Home Recording Kit—which includes a shock mount, magnetic pop filter and carrying case, for $269. Look for a review in an upcoming issue of Mix.