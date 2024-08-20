Your browser is out-of-date!

Shure Launches SM4 Home Recording Microphone

Eyeing project and at-home recordists, Shure released the SM4 Home Recording Microphone today.

By Mix Staff

Shure SM4 Home Recording Microphone and the Home Recording Kit
Chicago, IL (August 20, 2024)—Eyeing project and at-home recordists, Shure released the SM4 Home Recording Microphone today. The large-diaphragm condenser microphone is intended for capturing vocals and instruments, and while priced in the content creation realm, is intended for more varied and intensive use.

The SM4 centers around a brass, one-inch, dual-diaphragm capsule and a patent-pending RF shielding system, used to improve the mic’s results even in the hands of newer users. By providing multiple layers of plosive protection and integrated components, the dual-diaphragm capsule reduces popping noises and keeps sound quality consistent with reduced proximity effect.

Given that the mic will often be used in a home setting near computers, Wi-Fi routers and the like, the SM4 also sports a patent-pending Interference Shielding Technology, used to prevent unwanted RF interference noise from wireless devices like smartphones and laptops. Able to handle high SPLs, with a max of 140 dB, the mic will be able to take whatever loud sources dish out, even while it offers users a relatively large ‘sweet spot’ to sing or play in.

The mic comes both on its own, with an included bag and clamp for $199 US, and as a larger bundle—the Home Recording Kit—which includes a shock mount, magnetic pop filter and carrying case, for $269. Look for a review in an upcoming issue of Mix.

