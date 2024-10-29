Shure SM4 Home Recording Mic — A Mix Product of the Week

New from Shure is the SM4 Home Recording Microphone, a large-diaphragm condenser designed for home and pro studio applications.

New York, NY (October 29, 2024)—Unveiled just a few weeks ago by the folks at Shure is the SM4 Home Recording Microphone, a large-diaphragm condenser designed to produce professional results in home and pro studio applications.

The SM4 features a 1-inch, brass, dual-diaphragm capsule with a uniform cardioid polar pattern that rejects unwanted noise and features a large sweet spot to help control proximity effect. Specifications include frequency response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz; output impedance 150Ω; and sensitivity -38 dbV/Pa. The microphone is powered via 48 VDC phantom power and draws 5.3 mA.

One of the interesting characteristics of the SM4 is Shure’s (patent-pending) Interference Shielding Technology, which blocks unwanted RF noise from common wireless devices, including cell phones, laptops and Wi-Fi routers. The proprietary system features an integrated pop filter and woven mesh Faraday cage that shields the microphone capsule from noise. The high SPL capability—140 dB into a 1000Ω load; 145 dB into a 2500Ω load (1 kHz @ 1% THD)—enables the SM4 to capture high-SPL sources without need for a pad switch.

While the profile of the SM4 implies that it was designed for use on vocals, it can also be set up on drums, guitar amplifiers and horns; an internal pop filter reduces plosives to ensure clean vocal reproduction.

Constructed from die-cast zinc, the SM4 ships with a swivel mount and zippered bag, and is available now at a price of $199 USD. An optional Home Recording kit including a shock mount, magnetic pop filter and premium carry case is available for $269 US.