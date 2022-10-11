Shure UniPlex Cardioid Subminiature Lavalier Mic Unveiled

Shure has introduced the UniPlex, a new 5mm cardioid lavalier microphone intended for use in onstage speaking applications.

Chicago, IL (October 11, 2022)—Joining Shure’s lineup of subminiature mics today is the UniPlex, a new 5mm cardioid lavalier microphone intended for use in onstage speaking applications, such as corporate presentations, lectures and more.

The UniPlex UL4 unidirectional lavalier microphone is designed to provide a directional polar pattern, aiding isolation from and the rejection of non-target sound sources like stage noise, the audience and so on. The mic’s formfactor is smaller than typically larger label mics, and it uses the same Plex technology cable as other Shure subminiature mics, such as the TwinPlex and DuraPlex.

UniPlex’s 1.6mm Shure Plex cable features spiral construction with redundant shielding, and is said to be immune to kinks and memory effects.

While the cable is fully paintable, the mic itself is available in Black, Cocoa, Tan and White. It comes with a carrying case, snap-fit windscreen, and single tie clip. UniPlex is offered in three connector types—TA4F, LEMO, and XLR — and retails starting at $299. Shure UniPlex UL4 lavalier microphone with LEMO termination is compatible only with Shure LEMO bodypack transmitters and preamplifiers.

“We knew that the market needed a strong lavalier option that prioritized high-stakes speaking environments with a directional pattern, in a much smaller, cleaner form factor,” said John Born, Associate Director, Microphones, Global Product Management, at Shure. “UniPlex builds on the portfolio by featuring the same Plex technology cable for enhanced durability, yet it focuses on creating clear, isolated sound, ideal for speakers, presenters, and educators alike. We’re excited to introduce UniPlex to our growing suite of exceptional lavaliers and headsets.”