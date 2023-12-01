Shure Becomes Q-SYS Technology Partner

Shure has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, which enables partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate with Q-SYS.

Chicago, IL (December 1, 2023)—Shure has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, which enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

As part of the program, Shure’s MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone Plug-in is now Certified, meaning it has been developed with the platform and is supported by both entities. The MXA920 is also selectable within the Q-SYS Automatic Camera Preset Recall (ACPR) v3 plugin (version 3.1).

With Shure’s new participation in the program, AV integrators and IT Professionals can now access and download the MXA920 Control Plugin through Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager within Q-SYS Designer Software. This compatibility ensures integration with the Platform for installation and management.

Customers can use the MXA920 as part of a Q-SYS camera control system without the need for an additional plug-in. This update makes use of the MXA920’s Automatic Coverage Mode and Talker Position command strings to provide accurate data to the ACPR plug-in.

“Joining the Technology Partner Program is a phenomenal milestone that ensures AV integrators and IT professionals benefit from streamlined deployment and scalability, making it easier than ever to deliver outstanding performance in collaborative, modern conferencing environments,” said Jose Rivas, VP Global Sales at Shure. “Moreover, this certification enables easier integration for Q-SYS users to experience Shure high-quality audio standards with the MXA920.”