Solid State Logic The Bus+ Launched

Oxford, UK (April 19, 2022)—Solid State Logic has introduced The Bus+, a new take on its well-known bus compressor, offering it in the form of a new 2U rack unit that builds on the original design, which first appeared on the original SSL 4000 B console that debuted in 1976.

With the aim of staying faithful to the original circuit design, The Bus+ features 2181 THAT VCA’s in its audio path and offers the same time constants and compression ratios familiar to engineers for decades.

However, the unit is also intended to fit neatly into modern workflows, offering several new processing tools and sonic coloration options, including four modes of operation—Classic Stereo, Σ S/C Stereo, Dual Mono and Mid-Side—and three compression “colors” with Low THD, F/B and 4K Mode. New time constant settings, including ‘Auto 2,’ and compression ratios are also included, as well as Negative Ratios, for creative pumping effects and control of particularly loud signals.

The Bus+ features an all-new 2-band parallel Dynamic Equalizer (the D-EQ), with compression/expansion modes and adjustable frequency selection. The unit also makes use of stepped pots read by a microcontroller that manages the analogue circuit, with an eye towards making it useful not only for mixing but mastering as well.

THE BUS+ is shipping and priced at $2,899 US.