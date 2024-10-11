Seen on the Scene: AES Show 2024, Part 2

Whether eyeing new gear or taking in pro-packed panels, everyone at AES came away with new info and insights into an ever-changing industry.

New York, NY (October 10, 2024)—This year’s AES Show in New York City has brought with it crowds of pros, ranging from seasoned veterans to students some well-regarded gear in-person for the first time. Whether at the convention to check out the latest gear and software, reacquaint themselves with industry pals, or take in some of the wide-ranging educational offerings, everyone inside the Jacob Javits Convention Center came away with new info and insights into an ever-changing industry.