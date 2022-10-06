Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone to Launch in November

Sony Electronics’ Pro Audio Division is taking aim at the content creator market with its new uni-directional condenser, the entry-level C-80.

Paramus, NJ (October 6, 2022)—Sony Electronics’ Pro Audio Division may have the higher end of the vocal mic market covered with the hip-hop’s go-to microphone, the C-800G, but now it’s taking aim at the burgeoning home studio/content creator market with the introduction of its new uni-directional condenser, the entry-level C-80.

The C-80 microphone is intended for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting, podcasting at the like. Drawing both inspiration and some tech from both the C-800G and the company’s C-100, the C-80 features a microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two-part, metallic, anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G.

As part of that design, the new mic sports a dual diaphragm configuration intended to lessen proximity effect while providing stability in the vocal recording process. The mic’s “Noise Elimination Construction,” revamped from design aspects of the C-800G and C-100, reportedly helps lessen microphone body acoustic vibration, aiding in achieving low noise and clear sound. According to Sony, the C-80 provides users with a bright and rich mid-range on vocals, while suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone.

The C-80 is expected to debut across North America in November for $499 US