Sony Expands 360 Reality Audio Ecosystem with Fraunhofer

Erlangen, Germany (October 27, 2021)—Sony Corporation has licensed the Fraunhofer MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile Decoder software and joined the MPEG-H Trademark Program, the primary developer of the MPEG-H 3D Audio standard has announced.

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music technology using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound software based on MPEG-H 3D Audio, can be used with MPEG-H Audio Baseline Profile decoder devices. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and sounds of the live audience can be placed in a 360° spherical sound fieldy.

Shinji Okazaki, general manager at Sony Corporation, said, “The partnership with Fraunhofer on MPEG-H 3D Audio allows us to enable 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H 3D Audio in a wide variety of products from Sony. We expect to expand the ecosystem of 360 Reality Audio together with Fraunhofer.”

As a subset of the MPEG-H 3D Audio Low Complexity Profile, the Baseline Profile reportedly enables maximum interoperability with devices that have implemented that particular profile while at the same time reducing the implementation and testing effort.

Sony has also joined the MPEG-H Audio System Trademark Program administered by Fraunhofer as a licensed end-product manufacturer. The program signals to consumers that MPEG-H products have been verified to work with each other and support all necessary MPEG-H Audio features.

The MPEG-H 3D Audio system is also specified in TV broadcast standards such as ATSC 3.0 and Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) and has been on air as part of South Korea’s terrestrial UHDTV service since May 2017.