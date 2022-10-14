Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone – Product of the Week

Sony Pro Audio doesn't announce a new mic everyday, so we're taking a closer look at the Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone.

It’s not every day that Sony Pro Audio unveils a new microphone, so we’re intrigued by the announcement of a new addition to the company’s well-established line of studio condenser mics.

The C-80 is a unidirectional (cardioid) condenser mic that combines the capsule used in the Sony C-100 with the same diaphragm material used in the iconic C-800G.

The C-80 employs a dual-diaphragm configuration designed to tame proximity effect, providing consistent low-frequency response even when used up close, or when a singer does not maintain a consistent distance from the mic. While the C-80 is intended to excel in vocal and voice recording, it can also be used on a wide range of acoustic instruments, as well as for podcasting, webcasting and vlogging applications.

Originally developed for the C-800G and C-100, Sony’s “Noise Elimination Construction” is also engineered into the C-80, and reduces acoustic vibration of the two-piece metal body. Controls on the C-80 include a low-cut filter (70 Hz) and a -10 dB pad switch, which enables the mic to handle SPLs up to 138 dB (1% THD at 1 kHz).

Specs include frequency response 20 Hz to 20 kHz, sensitivity -30 dB (0 dB=1 V/Pa, 1 kHz), dynamic range >125.5 dB, signal-to-noise ratio 81.5 dB, and inherent noise <12.5 dB, A-weighted.

The C-80 uses a standard 3-pin XLR connector and runs on 48-volt phantom power, ±4 VDC.Accessories supplied with the C-80 include a shock mount and carrying case. It is expected to be available in November at an MSRP of $499.99.

More info here.