Austrian Audio OC16 Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone Unveiled

Austrian Audio has launched the OC16, a new large-diaphragm condenser, designed to be an all-around mic.

Vienna, Austria (May 24, 2022)—Austrian Audio has launched the OC16, a new large-diaphragm condenser microphone sporting a handmade-in-Vienna CKR capsule and Austrian Audio’s “Open Acoustics Technology” approach.

The OC16 features a patented CKR6 ceramic capsule, inspired by the AKG CK12 capsule which was made out of brass. Austrian Audio opted for industrial ceramics instead, as it is an insulating material that has the same mass and acoustic properties as brass, but which the company says is less error-prone in production and can be manufactured much more consistently.

Meanwhile, Austrian Audio’s Open Acoustics technology is intended to reduce acoustic problems such as unwanted reflections and standing waves within the microphone. Featuring an elastic capsule suspension, the mic can be positioned close to loud sound sources, reducing unwanted noises, bass boosts and distortion.

Designed to be an all-around microphone, the OC16 can withstand a sound pressure level of up to 148 dB SPL. An onboard Low Cut / High Pass Filter is used to eliminate low frequencies while counteracting proximity effect. The low weight mic (335g) ships in a soft case and includes an elastic microphone spider and a mic clip. Currently available, the OC16 has an MSRP of $399 in the U.S.