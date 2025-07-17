Sony ECM-778 High-Res Shotgun Mic — A Mix Product of the Week

Sony's new ECM-778 is a compact, high-res shotgun microphone intended for use in cinematic productions, documentaries and studio environments.

New York, NY (July 17, 2025)—Brand new from Sony Electronics, the ECM-778 is a compact, high-res shotgun microphone intended for use in cinematic productions, documentaries and studio environments where the highest audio quality is paramount.

The mic employs a newly developed capsule with a high-frequency response that extends to 40 kHz, a precision-machined brass acoustic tube, and an electronic circuit board engineered for superior sound quality.

The ECM-778 is 7 inches (176 mm) in length and weighs in at roughly 3.6 ounces (102 g), enabling it to be fixed to a boom pole using the supplied microphone holder and stand adapter, attached to compatible cameras, or used in studio setups.

The microphone features excellent forward directivity and clearly captures desired sound while reducing unwanted ambient noise. Its compact size allows it to be positioned closer to performers when used on a boom, and its lightweight, machined-aluminum housing helps maintain mobility when mounted on top of a camera.

Audio output from the ECM-778 is via standard three-pin XLR, providing compatibility with a wide range of external audio input devices, recording equipment, and camera systems equipped with XLR terminals, including Sony’s Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.

The signal path employs film capacitors and metal film resistors to achieve clear sound quality, and conductive, polymer-aluminum, solid capacitors in the power circuit combine miniaturization with high capacity to ensure a stable power supply. The machined-aluminum exterior suppresses external vibrations and electrical noise, while a high-pass filter reduces unwanted low-frequency noise, as well as noise from wind and vibration.

The ECM-778 ships in a hard storage case with a variety of accessories, including foam and fur wind screens for optimized protection from wind noise indoors or outdoors.

Specs include frequency response 40 Hz to 40 kHz, dynamic range > 117 dB, signal-to-noise ratio 78 dB or higher, and maximum sound pressure level 133 dB (1% THD at 1 kHz). Power requirements are 44 to 52 VDC phantom.

The ECM-778 is expected to be available near the end of summer 2025 at a price of $1,199.99 USD.