Sony Debuts Noise-Canceling Headset for NFL

Sony’s new headsets are based around 1000X Series tech and then custom-tuned for the sidelines.

New York, NY (July 16, 2025)—Last year, Sony announced it was building a new model of noise-canceling headphones “from the ground up” for NFL coaches. Now after nearly a year of R&D, the company has unveiled the new headsets that will be used by all 32 teams when the season begins in September.

Sony says the NFL headsets are built upon “insights and engineering principles” gleaned from its 1000X Series headphones but tuned specifically for NFL conditions. For instance, the company notes it used real crowd noise in excess of 100 decibels to test its noise cancelling for “in-stadium accuracy.” Likewise, the oversized microphone on each headset is customized for the sidelines, elevating each coach’s voice.

NFL games take place in any and all weather conditions, so Sony built its new headsets to withstand the elements. Each unit is built to handle rain, sleet and snow, as well as extreme heat and cold. Additionally, the company says that extensive drop testing took place for accommodate any possible on-field abuse the headsets could experience and are designed to stay in place “during high-intensity movement.”

“We’ve taken a coach-first approach—listening, testing and engineering to make sure we can accommodate the many unique demands of the sport,” said Neal Manowitz, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics Inc.

This story first appeared at SVCOnline.com.