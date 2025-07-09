Sony Launches ECM-778 High-Res Shotgun Mic

San Diego, CA (July 9, 2025)—Sony’s latest mic can capture booms or get used on a boom pole, as the company’s new ECM-778 shotgun microphone debuts today.

Expected to street later this summer, the new shotgun mic is aimed at pro-level content production, such as films, documentaries and the like. The ECM-778 sports a newly developed microphone capsule, a brass acoustic tube, and a custom electronic circuit board. The ECM-778 is reportedly able to capture frequencies beyond the audible range of 20 kHz, and can be used variously for obtaining voices, ambient sounds, nature sounds, musical instruments and more.

The ECM-778 runs 6.93 inches in length and weighs 3.6 ounces (102 g), in part due to its lightweight machined aluminum exterior (a material and design also chosen with an eye towards supressing external vibrations and electrical noise). That low weight is intended to help usage of the mic atop cameras without affecting portability and operation. The mic is compatible with a variety of external audio input devices, recording equipment, and camera systems equipped with XLR terminals. A low-cut switch reduces unwanted bass noise, as well as wind and vibration, further enabling clear, easy to hear audio.

Inside the mic itself, film capacitors and metal film resistors are used in the signal path to maintain sound quality, while conductive polymer aluminum solid capacitors are in the power circuit combine miniaturization with high capacity to ensure a stable power supply.

The microphone also comes with two lightweight foam-type wind screens, and all the microphones’ accessories can be neatly stored in the included hard-sided case. The ECM-778 mic will list for $1,199.99 USD.