Wisycom Launches Handheld Mic Transmitter at IBC2024

Amsterdam, Holland (September 19, 2024)—At IBC 2024, Wisycom has released the latest addition to its Symphony line of products, the MTH610 handheld wireless microphone transmitter.

Designed for professional wireless microphone applications, the new handheld features dual-band capability in the 470 to 1260 MHz range, which is essential for global events that cover a wide range of locations and frequency spectrums based on specific country regulations. The transmitter is perfectly suited to any live sound production, including broadcast, theatre, concert and house of worship applications.

“We developed the MTH610 to fill a need in the live performance industry for a wireless microphone solution that offers flexibility and durability,” says Leslie Lello, product specialist and project Manager, Wisycom. “This new transmitter features an ergonomic design that makes it one of the lightest and easiest to carry in the professional audio world. The MTH610 also incorporates all the functionalities of our popular and globally acclaimed MTP61 and MTP60 Portable Bodypacks, including remote control via Bluetooth using the Wisycom app.”

The remote-control function of the MTH610 allows complete access to the device, enabling quick adjustments without needing to have the unit in hand. In addition to the on-unit control, the system’s dedicated docking and charging station provides PC and Wisycom Manager connectivity. A proprietary, waterproof, magnetic five-pin connector provides USB high-speed connection, power, battery charging and linear timecode (LTC) sync.

The device’s linear technology is said to eliminate intermodulation distortion for more robust signal, extended range and the ability to operate multiple transmitters in close proximity without the need for an intermod frequency plan. Additionally, the DSP-based signal processing allows easy switching between wide- and narrow-band operation, which, together with linear mode, makes intermod-free frequency planning possible with as little as 200 kHz channel spacing.

An integrated, 32-bit floating point internal recorder provides reliable backup to an SD card even in challenging RF environments. Simultaneous transmit and record (on micro-SD) is also available in some regions.