Sound Particles Bows SkyDust 3D Software Synth for Spatial Audio

Leiria, Portugal (April 7, 2023)—Software company Sound Particles has introduced a 3D synthesizer, SkyDust 3D.

SkyDust 3D is a virtual instrument with full 3D audio support, fully integrating the Sound Particles 3D engine with a polyphonic synthesizer. It enables an operator to, as examples, use MIDI aftertouch to control 3D position, or EGs that control the movement of each note, or an LFO to change the elevation of notes, creating an arpeggio that moves through space.

The software synth supports more than 30 output formats, including stereo, 5.1, 7.1, 7.1.2 (Dolby Atmos), 9.1.6, Ambisonics (up to 6th order) and binaural (3D sound over headphones), among many others.

Nuno Fonseca, founder and CEO of Sound Particles says: “Spatial audio has been in the domain of mixing for a long time. Now, SkyDust 3D brings spatial audio into the domain of the musician. This will not only change the way music is created but it will also provide artists with a whole new world of creative possibilities. We believe that this will go down in history as a defining moment on the evolution of music technology and we are honored to be part of it.”

SkyDust 3D is available starting April 12 on the Sound Particles website for a launch discounted price of $299 for the spatial version and $149 for the stereo-only version.