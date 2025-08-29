SSL Brings Back the 4000 E Channel Strip

Revival 4000 includes Jensen transformer-coupled mic preamp, discrete Class A VCA dynamics, and the choice of both Brown and Black Knob EQs.

Oxford, U.K. (August 28, 2025)—Solid State Logic has unveiled Revival 4000, an all-analog channel strip designed to authentically recreate the sound of the company’s famed 4K console.

“With Revival 4000, we’re delivering the true SSL 4000 sound with complete authenticity,” says Andy Jackson, senior studio product manager, Solid State Logic. “At its heart are the key components that defined an era: the Jensen transformer-coupled mic preamp, discrete Class A VCA dynamics, and the choice of both Brown and Black Knob EQs. We’ve included the B-Series de-esser in a creative new context, added flexible routing options for diverse processing flows, and introduced a balanced insert point for seamless integration of outboard gear. The result is a unit that captures the unmistakable 1980s SSL character, while equipping today’s producers with the versatility demanded by modern productions.”

The single-rackspace unit’s input stage features a transformer-balanced mic preamp incorporating the same Jensen component found in the original E Series consoles. Following this is a one-knob de-esser, derived from the original 4000 B Series compressor/limiter topology, featuring a 10:1 ratio and 7 kHz sidechain filter.

The compressor/gate section found on the Revival 4000 is also an authentic recreation of the E Series design, deploying a discrete Class A VCA. Enhanced flexibility from various 4000 dynamics revisions—soft-knee defeat, fast attack mode and selectable logarithmic or linear release curves—help deliver the brand’s iconic channel strip dynamics sound with options tailored for modern production workflows.

The Revival 4000 features two of SSL’s most celebrated EQ designs, enabling users to switch between the classic Brown Knob (02) circuit, famed for its grit, or the legendary Black Knob (242) circuit, originally developed in collaboration with Sir George Martin for AIR Studios. Additionally, there are re-routable high and low pass filters, which, alongside the EQ, can be placed into the dynamics sidechain for additional creative control.

The Revival 4000’s workflow flexibility—a hallmark of SSL consoles—includes a dedicated balanced insert point for integrating outboard gear, an external sidechain input for advanced dynamics control and intuitive process re-ordering options to shape the signal path. For stereo operation, two units can be linked via the sidechain link feature.

The Revival 4000 is available now for $1,999.