Solid State Logic Unveils Super 9000 Channel Strip

SSL aims to bring its SuperAnalogue technology to more users with today’s launch of its new Super 9000 Channel Strip.

Oxford, UK (October 21, 2025)—Introduced in the 1990s, SSL’s SL 9000 J console pioneered the company’s SuperAnalogue technology, helping carve many of the era’s best-remembered rock and pop mixes. Now the company aims to bring that sound into the hands of more users with today’s launch of its new Super 9000 Channel Strip.

The Super 9000 channel strip is intended to give users access to the SuperAnalogue polish into a single 1U channel strip, with the technology’s wide audio bandwidth and low transient intermodulation distortion.

The SSL Super 9000 offers the choice of two, just like the company’s flagship Duality console. The SuperAnalogue preamp offers headroom and clarity, while the Variable Harmonic Drive (VHD) circuit can be used to affect character and saturation. With VHD, users can dial in 2nd-order harmonics for warmth, or 3rd-order harmonics for a harder feekl. An Input Flip button allows users to run the line-input through the VHD preamp, allowing them to add harmonics to DAW stems or other line-level instruments and sources.

The Super 9000 features SSL’s modern dynamics section, built around a THAT 2181A VCA. The compressor includes a switchable Fast Attack mode and the Peak Detect option, and also incorporates SSL’s Expander/Gate section with variable hysteresis built into the Threshold. Additionally, Super 9000 allows the dynamics section to be moved Pre and Post EQ.

EQ options include the 292 G-Series ‘Pink Knob’ EQ circuit and the 242 E-Series ‘Black Knob’ EQ circuit. The 292’s variable-Q design delivers smooth boosts and cuts that tighten as it is pushed harder, while its shelves feature a steeper slope and the signature ‘undershoot/overshoot.’ The 242’s constant-Q design, developed in collaboration with Sir George Martin, provides more precise control when compared to the 292.

Super 9000 includes a balanced insert point for integrating additional outboard gear into the signal path. The insert can be repositioned from immediately after the input stage to the output stage, just before the Output Trim. It also features a dedicated external sidechain input, flexible processing re-ordering, and sidechain linking.

Available immediately, the unit is priced at $1,999