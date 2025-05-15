SSL Launches Meter Pro Plug-in, Updates SSL 360° Software

Oxford, U.K. (May 14, 2025)—Solid State Logic has announced its new Meter Pro plug-in and has updated its SSL 360° software to v1.9.

The new pro metering plug-in provides users with real-time, precise analysis for a variety of audio tasks, seamlessly integrating and controllable via SSL’s UF1 DAW controller. Additionally, the SSL 360° V1.9 update brings even more power and capabilities to owners of UF1, UF8, and UC1 controllers. ​

Designed for music and audio professionals, Meter Pro is an all-in-one metering system offering a suite of real-time audio analysis tools. Among the tools included are Loudness metering, a Real-Time Analyzer (RTA), True Peak and RMS level monitoring, phase coherence analysis and stereo balance evaluation. Meter Pro supports multichannel configurations up to 7.1.4 channels, making it suitable for stereo music, 5.1 film audio and immersive formats like Dolby Atmos.

​When paired with the SSL UF1 controller, users can access Meter Pro directly via UF1’s hardware controls and analyze audio content through its 4.3-inch IPS display. This integration optimizes DAW screen real estate while ensuring Meter Pro always remains visible on UF1’s high-resolution screen.

Key updates in SSL 360° v1.9 include full support for the Meter Pro plug-in, as well as support for the Apple M4 chip on all SSL 360-enabled plug-ins. Further, all 360-enabled channel strip plug-ins, including 4K E, 4K B, Channel Strip 2, 360 Link and 360 Link Bus Compressor all now contain gesture control; meaning that UF8/UF1 owners can write TOUCH automation from the Plug-in Mixer Layer. ​

SSL is offering the Meter Pro Plug-in as a trial for 14 days. The Meter Pro Plug-in is available to purchase at the introductory price of $62.49 from May 12 to June 12. ​ ​

As an introductory offer, also from May 12 to June 12, all registered SSL U Series controller (UF1, UF8, UC1) owners can purchase Meter Pro Plug-in at the special price of $24.99. To access this offer, users should register their hardware, click the Get Additional Software button, and apply the exclusive discount code provided at checkout in the SSL eStore.