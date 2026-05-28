Solid State Logic Launches SSL 1 Audio Interface

New York, NY (May 28, 2026)—Solid State Logic stepped into the “affordable” end of the pro-audio marketplace back in 2020 with the introduction of its SSL 2 and 2+ models. Later, it took the concept a bit back upmarket with the SSL 12 in 2022 and then updated the 2s with MKII editions in 2024. Now, moving into “very attainable” territory is its latest offering: the SSL 1—a two-channel, plug-and-play USB audio interface.

Designed specifically for musicians, content creators emerging engineers and pros who need a simple interface for mobile work, the SSL 1 ties into and can be powered by USB Audio Class 2.0 phones and tablets, as well as Mac and Windows computers (it can also be separately powered by a 5V external source such as a phone charger or power bank).

The single-preamp unit sports 2-in/2-out USB-C connectivity with 32-bit 192 kHz converters; channel 1 features an XLR input with +48V phantom power, while channel 2 offers a dedicated instrument/line input. Other features include a high-pass filter, “Legacy 4K analogue enhancement,” and taking aim at live streamers, there’s three stereo loopback channels intended for capturing device audio.

For playing back content, there’s a headphone output and balanced monitor outputs, along with a Mix button that provides a mix of low-latency input monitoring and computer playback.

The SSL 1 audio interface sports an MSRP of $159.99 and is available today.