Steinberg Unveils Nuendo 13

Hamburg, Germany (November 16, 2023)—Steinberg has released Nuendo 13, which introduces a series of updates intended to improve audio postproduction workflows.

Nuendo 13 introduces an integrated workflow for authoring and mixing content for the MPEG-H Audio format, new features for dialogue recording, Dolby Atmos improvements, extended video track enhancements, new plug-ins for vocal processing and more than 20 additional workflow enhancements, according to Steinberg’s announcement.

New to Nuendo 13 is integrated authoring and content mixing for the object-based MPEG-H Audio format. Offering interactivity options via metadata and different mix versions called presets, projects can be exported as MPEG-H ADM or MPEG-H Master files.

Nuendo 13 now offers either two- or three-layer z panning ranges due to the requirements of MPEG-H Audio. Three-layer z panning means sounds can now be positioned below the listener.

By adding 9.1.6 speaker configuration support to the Renderer for Dolby Atmos, Nuendo 13 supports the latest surround sound developments for cinema and home theatre.

Also new: the ADM Authoring window now supports four different immersive formats: Dolby Atmos (Internal Renderer), Dolby Atmos (External Renderer), MPEG-H and OSC, displaying the attributes and settings when each format is selected.

More mixing features include an update to Headphones Match, with an additional five models, a redesigned MixConsole that offers easier access to frequently used functions, and the new Channel tab available to the Project window, with all the functionality of the channel strip without having to switch to the MixConsole.

Nuendo 13 now comprises more sound design tools than ever before. One highlight is the Steinberg Vocoder, providing up to 24 filter bands, sidechain input, and in-depth control. Also new to the Nuendo feature set are the EQ-P1A and EQ-M5 equalizers as well as the Black Valve and VoxComp compressors.

For dialogue editors and ADR engineers, TonalMatch is a new direct offline process which analyzes the sound characteristics of an audio recording and enables it to be transferred to other clips, matching the spectral profile (EQ) and ambient noise floor.

Another highlight in Nuendo 13 is VoiceSeparator, a new, AI-based VST plug-in which can detect and isolate spoken dialogue from complex background noises, including other voices, and also to reduce or remove undesired voice sounds from background and ambient recordings.

The new VocalChain plug-in includes dedicated modules for the different steps of voice processing, including a wide range of presets exclusively for post-production, making voice sound design faster and more efficient than ever.

With ADR Script Reader, ADR takes are now displayed through a web browser on any tablet or laptop on the same LAN network, giving the voice talent a digital script and an editor or session director the ability to instantly change it and add notes using Nuendo’s marker data.

Nuendo 13 is available for $999.99 US dollars, while an educational version is $549.99 US dollars. User updating from Nuendo 12 to 13 can do that for $199.99 US, but customers who have activated Nuendo 12 or earlier versions after October 18, 2023, are eligible for a free update to the latest version.