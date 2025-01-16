QSC Unveils KC12 Speaker System

QSC has introduced its new KC12, a 3-way, 3000-watt loudspeaker system intended for solo entertainers, musicians and bands.

Costa Mesa, CA (January 16, 2025)—QSC has introduced its new KC12, a 3-way, 3000-watt loudspeaker system intended for solo entertainers, musicians and bands, mobile entertainers and DJs, AV productions and static installations.

The portable KC12 system consists of a ported subwoofer, housing a 12-inch (305 mm) driver extending down to 40 Hz. The mid/high enclosure features a 1-inch compression driver combined with the proprietary QSC LEAF (Length-Equalized Acoustic Flare) waveguide, as well as two high-excursion 4-inch (102 mm) midrange drivers. That provides full-range horizontal coverage of 145 degree, and 35 degrees of audience-directed vertical coverage. Configured with or without its column pole, the system can be deployed on a floor, stage or riser.

The system features two combo XLR inputs (Mic/Line/Hi-Z and Mic/Line/+48 V), with independent, assignable Factory Presets for each. The system also sports a multi-function digital display allowing users to control and select a variety of loudspeaker functions, including Global Parametric EQ, Subwoofer level, Presets and Scenes, Bluetooth configuration, Delay (200 ms) or Reverb. The system also has onboard Bluetooth Audio featuring True Wireless Stereo for low-latency pairing between music source and both left and right loudspeakers, simultaneously.

Available in black and white, the KC12 is backed by a global 6-Year Extended Warranty, with product registration.