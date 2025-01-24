EV Unveils New Evolve Column Speaker Systems

Electro-Voice has introduced the Evolve 70 and Evolve 90 powered column loudspeaker systems, designed for audiences of up to 500 people.

Burnsville, MN (January 24, 2025)—Electro-Voice has introduced the Evolve 70 and Evolve 90 powered column loudspeaker systems, designed for audiences of up to 500 people.

The 15” and 18” subwoofer options combine with larger mid/high drivers, large voice coils and subwoofer laminar vent design to provide more output and deep bass. Features include Neodymium column drivers, aluminum distance pole and lightweight materials throughout.

These systems combine portability and a relatively compact form factor with output and waveguide-formed coverage to offer a longer throw and wide horizontal pattern for bigger shows and events.

Evolve 70 delivers a maximum SPL of 133 dB; Evolve 90 offers 134 dB. Evolve 70 features a 15” subwoofer which takes low frequency extension down to 35 Hz while Evolve 90 reportedly offers the only 18” subwoofer in its class, providing LFE to 28 Hz.

Available in black and white finishes, Evolve 70 and Evolve 90 share many of the same features. Both offer eight 4.7” neodymium drivers for clear, powerful 120°-wide consistent coverage via propriety waveguides, with array-formed asymmetrical 25° vertical coverage.

The new products include connections for microphones, line level, Bluetooth and digital signals. Both new systems are also integrated into the recently updated QuickSmart Mobile App ecosystem, which allows the user to control it as part of a system with other Bluetooth-enabled EV portable speakers.

Evolve 70 and Evolve 90 will begin shipping in summer 2025.