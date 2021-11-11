Studium 33 Studio Manager Software Launched

Edgewater, NJ (November 11, 2021)—Studium 33 has launched its flagship application, Studio Manager, for use in recording, mixing and post-production facilities. Initially developed to automate administrative processes for New York’s famed Sterling Sound, the software brings together industrial software architecture and a real-world knowledge of today’s recording business.

“Like most studios, we suffered from a lack of automation in our administrative processes,” says Sterling Sound president and Studium 33 co-founder Murat Aktar. “As project timelines got shorter, the manual workload became overwhelming. With nothing available to purchase, we set out to develop our own software.” Working with Brian Lambert, co-founder of Studium 33, the software evolved over the course of years, with input from Sterling’s engineers, booking managers and clients.

A single, integrated application, Studio Manager can be used for generating estimates, session scheduling, session confirmations, PO requests, invoicing, credit card processing and reporting. Internally, this can reduce the time spent on administration by 30% to 50%. Due to its paperless workflow, clients can handle most transactions from their phone.

Studium 33 offers two integrated modules—Certified Transfers and Certified Archives—for file transfer and project archiving. Certified Transfers offers secure file sharing with stringent data validation to ensure sonic integrity. Certified Archives automates file backups, with a drag-and-drop interface. Certified Archives offers authentication to prevent unauthorized access, as well as continuously verified, geo-redundant storage in three different data centers spanning two geographically separate regions. Archives are searchable based on metadata tags.

Studio Manager is developed on the Microsoft suite of applications and tools. “From a single development environment, I write server, database, storage, web and application code,” says Lambert. “This allows a small, highly specialized company like ours to develop complex applications without the seams you get from stitching technologies together.” Users install a Windows application on their local machine (Mac users can run on Parallels), which connects to Microsoft’s Azure Cloud. With more than 60 data centers, Azure is the world’s second-largest cloud platform.

Studio Manager is available immediately to recording and mixing studios on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for a monthly fee. “Pricing tiers are based on studio size and need,” Aktar explains, “ranging from a one-person operation to a large multi-room, multi-discipline commercial facility.”