Amplyr Studio Suite Business Software Debuts

Denver, CO (July 29, 2026)—Running a recording studio as a disciplined business has never been easy, and the advent of modern-day technology hasn’t simplified the process. Jumping into the fray, then, is independent music production company Crazy Poet Music Group which has launched Amplyr Studio Suite, a subscription software approach that addresses all aspects of running a recording studio.

Within Amplyr Studio Suite, users can connect every client, contract, project, session and invoice and more in a single unified platform. Having everything in one place allows users to handle client and project management needs ranging like session scheduling, invoicing, contract delivery and customization, secure two-way file sharing and messaging, track review and approval, and more. Each studio can create its own branded, private portals unique to the studio and its individual clients.

Users can manage the full studio calendar, sync schedules to staff devices and optionally let clients request session bookings. When it comes to invoicing, the software can deploy bills for every service, accept card payments with no additional platform fees and export financial data. Aiding the billing and bookkeeping, Amplyr reportedly detailed platform analytics, allowing users to see revenue, outstanding balances, project status and session activity across the studio from one dashboard.

Amplyr Studio Suite subscriptions start at $49/month with annual payment discounts available. All plans include a 30-day free trial.