Telos to Show New AERO TV Processors at NAB Show

Cleveland, OH (April 9, 2024)—Telos Alliance has introduced the company’s latest series of television audio processors, the Linear Acoustic AERO.20, AERO.200 and AERO.2400, which will all be featured at the 2024 NAB Show.

According to the company, these products represent the latest and most advanced offerings in the long-running Linear Acoustic AERO lineup and are the direct replacements for the trusted AERO.10, AERO.100 and AERO.2000 products.

The three new models offer the same loudness control, upmixing, Nielsen and Verance Aspect audience measurement watermarking, Dolby coding and flexible local audio insertion for EAS and text-to-speech as their predecessors but introduce several new and important features. These include dual independent 3G SDI I/O paths to support 1080p signals, user-selectable metering and logging options for EBU R 128 or ATSC A/85, and an updated Windows 10 IoT operating system to provide additional security features.

“Television broadcasters around the world have trusted Linear Acoustic® AERO processors for over twenty years to provide the best-sounding and compliant TV audio possible for their viewers, and their versatility, reliability, and audio quality is unmatched,” said Larry Schindel, Linear Acoustic Product Manager. “AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400 continue that legacy while adding more flexible and advanced I/O, routing options, and security.”

The units will be available through Linear Acoustic channel partners in Q2 2024.