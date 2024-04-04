Telos Adds DD+JOC Option to Broadcast Audio Processor

Telos Alliance is adding Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoding to the company’s Linear Acoustic LA-5300 broadcast audio processor.

Cleveland, OH (April 4, 2024) — Telos Alliance is adding Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoding to the company’s Linear Acoustic LA-5300 broadcast audio processor.

An upcoming software update for the LA-5300 unit will make it possible for users to add Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoding—otherwise known as Dolby Digital Plus with JOC (Joint Object Encoding)—as a licensed option, allowing broadcasters not using the Dolby AC-4 codec to deliver object-based immersive audio to streaming services or UHD cable and satellite feeds.

The LA-5300 processor is intended for use by television broadcasters to handle loudness control, upmixing, optional Nielsen and Verance Aspect watermark encoding and Next Generation Audio using Dolby AC-4. It can additionally maintain these same processing and watermarking capabilities for 2- and 5.1-channel HD signals using Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus encoding.

According to Telos Alliance, a single LA-5300 can handle up to four programs and provide encoded streams for the main program audio, SAP, and video descriptive services.

The forthcoming software update enabling the Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos option in the LA-5300 will be available by the end of Q2 2024 through Telos Alliance’s network of Linear Acoustic channel partners.