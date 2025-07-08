TiMax Upsizes Spatial Show Files with Scaling Surfaces

New York, NY (July 8, 2025)—Immersive audio continues to make inroads into the live sound world, but often one of the biggest challenges in developing spatial show files is a lack of time on-site to get a mix locked in. It’s one thing to prep a mix in advance using headphones or a spatial speaker setup, and another thing entirely to fine-tune it in the real world. With that in mind, TiMax is looking to speed up that process with the introduction of a TiMax SoundHub feature, Scaling Surfaces.

The new tool allows users to rescale a spatial show file from a studio playback environment to an auditorium. The two-click process essentially translates a file from studio to the stage or from venue to different-sized venue. Users can rescale an entire show for a new venue by changing the Scaling Surface size, shape and height. When an object is attached to a Scaling Surface, and that surface is moved, all spatial positioning and movement automation for that object across the entire show file, moves with it.

Users can distribute content without knowing the exact scale of the playback environment or system, and can also have more than one Scaling Surface in a file—for example. to cover a ‘stage’ and ‘auditorium’ area where the two Scaling Surfaces needed to be resized separately.

The new feature’s interface is based around eight drag handles and direct manipulation controls; users can resize, reshape, and reposition spatial surfaces similar to how they would an image in a photo editor.

Scaling Surfaces requires TiMax SoundHub version 6.10 or later.