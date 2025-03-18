UA Apollo E Series, Aimed at Live Sound, Debuts

UA’s Apollo x16D interface gets new peripherals enabling UAD plug-in use in live sound.

Scotts Valley, CA (March 18, 2025)—Universal Audio has launched the UA Apollo E Series, based around a pair of peripherals for the Apollo x16D audio interface and Dante-networked audio systems, helping to enable using UAD plug-ins in live sound scenarios.

The Apollo x16D is an 18 x 20 audio interface with HEXA-core UAD processing that works with digital mixing consoles and networked audio systems over Dante, providing access to more than 200 UAD plug-ins including Neve, API, Lexicon, SSL, and Auto-Tune, as well as compressors like the Teletronix LA-2A and UA 1176.

Augmenting the Apollo x16D, the Apollo e1x Remote-controllable Unison Preamp ($399 MAP) provides Unison mic/line preamp sounds via plug-ins when paired with the x16D audio interface. Users can link multiple Apollo e1x units with its included coupling bracket and integrated mic-stand mount.

Meanwhile, the Apollo e2m Stereo Headphone Amplifier and Line Interface ($499 MAP) provides stereo headphone monitoring and line level I/O on a Dante audio network. Users can connect headphones, IEMs, powered monitors or wedges, as well as external outboard gear, analog mic preamps, synths, drum machines, and playback devices anywhere needed.

Both Apollo E Series devices feature mic stand mounting for live, broadcast, and networked studio use, and are compatible with any Dante audio system, adding network “endpoints” using Power over Ethernet (PoE) for all users, with or without an Apollo x16D interface.

The Apollo E Series is now available to pre-order through select local retailers, and shipping worldwide in May 2025.