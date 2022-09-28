UAD Spark Plug-In Subscription Comes to Windows

Already available to Mac users, Universal Audio’s Spark plug-in subscriptions are now offered for Windows 10 and 11.

Scotts Valley, CA (September 28, 2022)—Universal Audio has introduced Windows support for UAD Spark, its native plug-in subscription. With this update, select UAD plug-ins now run natively on Windows 10 and 11 PCs as well as Macs.

The UAD Spark plug-in subscription is a growing set of UAD plug-ins and instruments, including titles from Neve, Moog, API, Lexicon, Studer UA, and others.The plug-ins run natively in all major DAWs that support VST3, AAX, and AU formats. Owners of perpetual UAD plug-in licenses will receive corresponding native UADx plug-ins for free; the service offers a 14-day free trial, and existing Volt USB Audio Interface owners will receive 30 days free.

Currently, the subscription offers:

Reverbs, Delay & Modulation—Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb; Studio D Chorus; Brigade Chorus; Galaxy Tape Echo; Pure Plate Reverb.

Preamps, EQ & Tape—Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Channel Strip; API Vision Channel Strip; Studer A800 Tape Recorder; Pultec Passive EQ Collection; Hitsville EQ Collection.

Compressors—API 2500 Bus Compressor; UA 1176 Classic Limiter Collection; Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection.

UAD Instruments—Moog Minimoog; Opal Morphing Synthesizer; Waterfall B3 Organ; Ravel Grand Piano

The UAD Spark subscription is available for $19.99/month ($149.99/year) with a 14-day free trial.